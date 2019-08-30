AEW All Out Start Time, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the All Out event at the sold-out Sears Centre outside of Chicago, Illinois.

The show serves as a spiritual successor to the successful All In event from the previous year, and will mark the promotion’s final live event before its weekly live show premieres on the TNT network on Oct. 2.

The event officially kicks off at 7 p.m. ET via the The Buy In kickoff show. Fans can watch the stream of the preshow for free on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Two matches have been officially announced for the Buy In — a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale for a spot in the first AEW Women’s World Championship match and a tag team match between Private Party and Angelico & Jack Evans

The main card will start an hour later at 8 p.m. ET. The show can be ordered on either traditional pay-per-view or via the B/R Live streaming service for the price of $49.99.

Check out the full main card below