AEW All Out Start Time, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the All Out event at the sold-out Sears Centre outside of Chicago, Illinois.
The show serves as a spiritual successor to the successful All In event from the previous year, and will mark the promotion’s final live event before its weekly live show premieres on the TNT network on Oct. 2.
The event officially kicks off at 7 p.m. ET via the The Buy In kickoff show. Fans can watch the stream of the preshow for free on the company’s official YouTube channel.
Two matches have been officially announced for the Buy In — a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale for a spot in the first AEW Women’s World Championship match and a tag team match between Private Party and Angelico & Jack Evans
The main card will start an hour later at 8 p.m. ET. The show can be ordered on either traditional pay-per-view or via the B/R Live streaming service for the price of $49.99.
Check out the full main card below
- (AEW World Championship) Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page — the show’s main event will crown the first-ever AEW World Champion in a bout between the promising young Page and the veteran Jericho. The former WWE Undisputed Champion earned his shot by beating Kenny Omega back at Double or Nothing, and has stated in promos since then that if he doesn’t beat Page it could mean the “beginning of the end” for him.
- Kenny Omega vs. Pac — Omega was originally booked to face Jon Moxley at the event after their feud kicked off at the end of Double or Nothing. But Moxley had be pulled from the show just eight days before the event because of a MRSA infection in his elbow. AEW quickly responded by booking Omega against Pac, a man whose status with the company had been up in the air ever since he was pulled from Double or Nothing due to reported “creative differences.”
- (AAA World Tag Team Championships) — After trading the AAA tag titles back and forth, The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers will end their months-long feud with a ladder match titled the “Escalera de la Muerte.”
- Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears — When Rhodes referred to Spears as “a good hand” during a YouTube video, Spears responded by nailing Rhodes with an unprotected chair shot to the head at Fyter Fest. He has since recruited Tully Blanchard to be his manager, and seems set of destroying everything Rhodes has tried to build
- Best Friends vs. The Dark Order — the winner of this match will earn a first-round bye in the upcoming tournament for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
- Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc
- Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
- Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored.