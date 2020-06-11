Watch: Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle Attack Orange Cassidy With a Sack of Oranges

Orange Cassidy got the better of The Inner Circle for the second week in a row on this week's AEW Dynamite when he and The Best Friends beat Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz in a six-man tag match. Unfortunately for "Freshly Squeezed," Chris Jericho had a backup plan. After the match was over Jericho left the commentary desk and ran to the ring with his bat (Floyd), striking all three of the babyfaces. He then went out to ringside and pulled out a sack of blood oranges (which Jim Ross assumed weighed about 20 pounds).

Jericho had the rest of the faction hold Cassidy up while he whacked him across the face with the oranges. The trip then Irish Whipped Cassidy towards "Le Champion" so he could get a second swing in.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.