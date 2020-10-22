Wrestling Fans Love Chris Jericho and MJF's Musical Duet on AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and MJF met for a steak dinner on AEW Dynamite this week to discuss the possibility of Friedman joining The Inner Circle. However it wasn't long into "Le Dinner Debonair" before the two broke out into a musical duet, complete with choreography and backup dancers. Fans were blown away by the performance, mostly because the pair completely sold it.
Jericho didn't give his decision on Friedman joining, saying he and the rest of the group would be holding a "Town Hall" next week. But in the meantime, check out some of the reactions to "Le Dinner Debonair" in the list below!
Hey @TheTonyAwards we have your newest submission 👀 PURE EXCELLENCE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XXr8u8URLh— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 22, 2020
Standing Ovation
Chris Jericho and MJF deserve ALL the applaud. pic.twitter.com/XgpOdQ2IjQ— Drinkhausen Water (@SchlafenderKlee) October 22, 2020
A Chorus Line
MJF and Chris Jericho are just geniuses, Incredible segment#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HFwvcjq9lT— Melvin.Jacques (@MelvinJacques7) October 22, 2020
Paul Heyman Approved
That Chris Jericho and MJF segment was fucking amazing. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/j76GOarpEZ— Adrian Smith (@asmith906) October 22, 2020
Family Guy Vibes
Chris Jericho and MJF are big fans of Family Guy musical episodes I take it. 🤣🤣🤣#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/upEV9eQM70— 🎃🎃Derek🎃🎃 (@i_m_kered) October 22, 2020
You Can Be Both
Chris Jericho and MJF just did a full song and dance routine on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZHakWl3vvo— Evan (@therulingglass) October 22, 2020
Truth
Me watching Le Dinner Debonair segment on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZQh0Onvohd— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 22, 2020
It Really Is
Chris Jericho and MJF just had a musical number #AEW pic.twitter.com/27XzdmZFWC— Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) October 22, 2020