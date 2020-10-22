Wrestling Fans Love Chris Jericho and MJF's Musical Duet on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and MJF met for a steak dinner on AEW Dynamite this week to discuss the possibility of Friedman joining The Inner Circle. However it wasn't long into "Le Dinner Debonair" before the two broke out into a musical duet, complete with choreography and backup dancers. Fans were blown away by the performance, mostly because the pair completely sold it.

Jericho didn't give his decision on Friedman joining, saying he and the rest of the group would be holding a "Town Hall" next week. But in the meantime, check out some of the reactions to "Le Dinner Debonair" in the list below!