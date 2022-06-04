AEW's CM Punk Making Major Announcement on Rampage

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing concluded in epic fashion as CM Punk defeated Hangman Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion. It's the first time Punk has held the Title in AEW, but there could be a shakeup coming. Punk just revealed he will be making a major announcement on tonight's AEW Rampage, and he says it will involve the AEW World Championship. That would be big news on its own, but there are also some reports indicating that Punk might have been injured at Double or Nothing, so that could end up being related to the announcement.

We'll have to wait and see, but if it is an injury, hopefully, Punk will recover soon. A recent post from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful says that those he has spoken to say Punk was backstage talking about his foot being hurt on Wednesday. Sapp did also say that he isn't sure if this is related to the announcement, and he hasn't heard if or how much time Punk would miss if it is.

I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST. — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 4, 2022

It would be unfortunate if Punk was hurt and could continue his first AEW Title Reign. Typically when someone is hurt for a longer length of time they will relinquish the Championship, though if it's just a short-term injury often they will keep the Title. Punk will make his announcement on tonight's Rampage, which starts at 9 PM CST.

Those that I've spoken to say CM Punk was backstage talking about his foot being hurt Wednesday.



I do not know if this is the announcement or related to it, and haven't heard if or how much time he'd miss. If true, hope he heals up soon — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 4, 2022

If it is an injury, we wish Punk a speedy recovery.