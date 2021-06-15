AEW's Cody Rhodes Launching 'Everything But Wrestling' Podcast

✖

AEW's Cody Rhodes announced via his Community fan group on Tuesday that he's launching his own podcast, Everything But Wrestling. The show will center around a wide variety of topics that interest "The American Nightmare," but won't fall into the same category as almost every other podcast hosted by a current or former wrestler. Rhodes wrote, "EXCITED to announce a little passion project I'm working on - 'The Everything But Wrestling' podcast," Rhodes wrote in a text message to his fan community. "I speak with friends/family/colleagues about...everything. The first season of episodes feature 'Star Wars fandom V Trek fandom' - 'B&M V Intamin' 'Potter Houses' 'The Office' and a few more fun subjects. Coming this summer!"

Rhodes spoke with ComicBook last month ahead of Double or Nothing, speaking on a wide variety of topics including AEW's announced move to TBS in January 2022.

"Tony [Khan] was able to facilitate the best possible deal for All Elite Wrestling, and that means more money for the content, and then more importantly, the term that Brett [Weitz] at WarnerMedia used is the best term, it truly is an expansion," Rhodes said. "We're just expanding our brand on to TBS, that being Rampage, coming over to TBS, Dynamite itself, four specials, a la Clash of the Champions, our Saturday Night's Main Event. Those were kind of comparable. Having those on TNT, we're really all over, and just watching the upfronts for WarnerMedia to see our penetration and presentation, made me really proud that we've been such a nice success story.

"So for me, I was excited. I'm always kind of the eternal ... I'm very reserved in what I think, and so we put it out there on the medium, but it would be remiss if I didn't think of the fact that TBS has been a part of my life since I was a little kid. Tony Schiavone texted me that morning, and of course he said, 'We're going back to the mothership.' And the mothership is what my father used to call TBS, for good reason, because they took that first chance on WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions," he continued. "And now they'll have all of the wrestling and some familiar names, and a very unique bell-to-bell product. So I'm ecstatic. Plus I'm a psycho American Dad fan. Just to share the space with them and perhaps to do a little cross-promotion would be a really fun thing to do."