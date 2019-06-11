Cody Rhodes Describes Pac Situation as ‘Ongoing,’ Says He’s Still With AEW

Former WWE Superstar and Dragon Gate’s reigning Open the Dream Gate Champion Pac was supposed to make his debut for All Elite Wrestling back on May 25 at the Double or Nothing event. However due to reported “creative differences,” his match with Adam “Hangman” Page had to be scrapped as he was removed from the card.

Reports have varied over what those creative issues were, but Pac’s absence from the company continued after the event when he was removed from a six-man tag match that was booked for AEW’s next show, Fyter Fest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with ComicBook.com this week, Cody Rhodes explained Pac’s current status with the company, assuring fans that he isn’t leaving AEW.

“It’s kind of a current, ongoing situation in terms of creative differences,” Rhodes said. “It’s the term we use, it’s not everyone’s favorite term to hear. But I love Pac, he’s amazing. He’s done a great job post-WWE with what he’s done with Dragon Gate, what he’s done with Rev Pro. And really the only thing I can say about it, because it is an ongoing situation, is that Pac is still part of AEW. It’s something we’re actively working on and making it happen. He’s a big part of AEW.

The company wrote Pac out by having Page answer his open challenge at a British wrestling show a week before Double or Nothing, which ended in disqualification when Pac attacked one of Page’s leg with a chair. He then grabbed a microphone and explained he only joined AEW to hurt Page, and now that he’s accomplished that he wants nothing to do with the company. The match was uploaded in its entirety to AEW’s YouTube page.

After confirming that AEW would be traveling to the UK for a future event, Rhodes hinted that a rematch between Pac and Page is being worked on for a future show.

“That match, if people were not fulfilled with getting it for free on YouTube, they definitely will probably get a chance to see that match in the future,” Rhodes said. “But it’s an ongoing situation.”

Fyter Fest will stream for free on June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida on the B/R Live streaming service. The show’s card includes The Elite vs. the Lucha Bros. and a mystery partner, Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Christopher Daniels vs. Cima and a four-way match between Adam Page, MJF, Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy.