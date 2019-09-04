AEW Social Media Account Comments On Missing Title Belt

The talk of the wrestling world continues to be Chris Jericho’s lost AEW World Championship belt.

Someone from AEW has now commented on the matter.

An Instagram post by AEW building up the Nyla Rose vs. Riho match for October 2nd which will crown the company’s first ever women’s champion was the unexpected location of the company’s first comment on the missing title belt. While the comment was likely made by someone working in the social media department, the post coming from the brand’s Instagram account is noteworthy due to it being sourced to an official company account.

Check it out below.

“Authorities are working on it as we speak. Thank you for your concern,” the post reads. Simple and to the point.

As previously reported, Jericho’s newly won AEW World Championship belt was either lost or stolen while he ate at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

“The victim [identified as Jericho] reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse,” the police report reads. “The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and place the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics repsonded to the scene.”