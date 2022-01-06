AEW Crowns First TBS Champion on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite’s first episode on TBS saw the finals of the ongoing TBS Championship tournament, culminating in Jade Cargill pinning Ruby Soho to become the first TBS Champion. Cargill picked up the victory by nailing her finisher, Jaded, from the top rope.

Cargill first arrived on AEW in late 2020, setting up a program with Cody Rhodes that resulted in a mixed tag team match involving Red Velvet and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Cargill picked up the win for her team in the match and has since stayed undefeated with 23 victories.

Meanwhile. Soho made the jump to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view months after being released by the WWE. She has already come up short in two title matches since joining the promotion.

AEW president Tony Khan spoke with ComicBook last week about his plans for the young promotion in 2022, which start this week with the TBS premiere and the Battle of the Belts TNT special on Saturday.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do the whole year touring, and spend 52 weeks touring across different, great markets,” Khan said. “This year, the first half of the year, we were very fortunate that we were able to do the shows in Daily’s Place, but it wasn’t until the second half of the year, where we got back on the road and saw so many more great fans across the country. So, we’ll always keep Daily’s Place in the mix. We’re there this week, and we’ll be back again soon. But we’ll be a lot of great places around the country in between. And I think it’ll be great to bring AEW back to the west coast this year with Double or Nothing. And some of the TV around that. And I look forward to hitting more markets.

“And also, this will be the first year we’ve had this full roster in place. A lot of people came to AEW at the end of 2021,” he added. “Huge stars, like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and now Kyle O’Reilly. All of them and more will have a chance to wrestle a full year in AEW, and I think that’s going to be very special.”