Dax Harwood Sends Final Message Ahead of FTR vs. Acclaimed AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will look to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions on tonight's AEW Dynamite when they take on The Acclaimed. Despite technically holding the No. 1 contender spot for the tag titles for the majority of the year, the two got sidetracked by winning both the ROH and IWGP tag titles. Along with their AAA tag titles, the three now hold the top prizes for a tag team in three different companies.

But, in his final message before the match, Harwood explained that nothing about the pair's banner year matters unless they win back the AEW gold. He wrote, "Lots of speculation about our future, but we're only thinking about tonight. 2022 was great. None of it matters if we don't win. We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out."

Lots of speculation about our future, but we’re only thinking about tonight.



2022 was great. None of it matters if we don’t win. We have to do this. We have to succeed.



Top Guys, out. pic.twitter.com/oWGJaeYGbM — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 7, 2022

"I've tried to be a little better about that because I feel like sometimes, to the fans and to the office and to wrestlers--not just in AEW, but for my whole career--my passion gets taken out of context sometimes, and I do it to myself. But I am enamored and I love wrestling so much. I've said it before but it's like an [entity] to me. It has done so good for me. As a kid, it took care of me and kept me out of trouble. When I didn't feel like I had anybody that loved me, wrestling loved me. So I owe so much to wrestling," Harwood said in a recent interview with Fightful.

"A lot of people say this online, too, it would be easy for me to sit back and just collect my check and eat catering and come in for a day and go back home," he later added But I don't operate that way. If I don't have anything to show my daughter, if I can't go home and tell my daughter, 'If you work hard, you can do whatever you want,' then I'm failing at life and I'm failing at being a father. But if I say, 'Finley, you can be the first woman president of the United States,' and I can say, 'Because daddy, at 5'9, who was almost a 300 pound kid, with a terrible ass southern accent, made it to the top or close to the top of his profession that he dreamed about,' man, she can do anything she wants. So I bring it on myself. I understand that. I try to do better about that. I tell Cash all the time, 'I apologize,' but I try to do better. But all comes from a place of passion and not from a place of malice."