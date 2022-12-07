AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF Speaks, Two Title Matches

December's solstice is nearly upon All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan's promotion has one more episode of AEW Dynamite before AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, an annual televised special that has proven to change the landscape of the promotion. En route to Winter is Coming, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman shed himself of short-lived manager William Regal, as he attacked His Lordship with a pair of brass knuckles last week. This attack effectively wrote Regal off of AEW programming entirely, as the former NXT General Manager is reportedly set to return to WWE come the new year.

MJF is set to address the AEW audience tonight, likely commenting on both his attack on Regal as well as his upcoming title defense against Ricky Starks. Last week, Friedman warned that his "reign of terror" over AEW was just beginning.

Elsewhere in the promo department, Jon Moxley will speak. Mox reignited his feud with Hangman Page last week, as the former AEW World Champions brawled throughout the arena. This was Page's first appearance on AEW TV since his October title bout with Moxley, where he suffered a concussion at the conclusion of the match.

Two championships are on the line as well, as TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed put their titles up for grabs against FTR. Allin is a former TNT Champion himself, as he reigned with the strap for a record 186 days. For FTR, this title shot is a long time coming, as they have been the top contenders in the tag division since April. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are already draped in gold, as they currently reign as the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Champions.

In non-title matches, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill teams with Red Velvet and Leila Grey to take on Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan. Hogan was formerly aligned with Cargill, but was kicked out of The Baddies last month. The Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia also do battle with the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale also goes down, with the winner getting an opportunity to face MJF for the diamond ring at a later date. Announced competitors for the match include Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Matt Hardy, Dalton Castle, and Shawn Dean.

The full line-up can be seen below...

Jon Moxley speaks

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Leila Grey vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin

Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter speaks with Tony Schiavone

AEW World Champion MJF speaks

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.