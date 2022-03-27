AEW’s Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Suffered Injury During Rampage

Dustin Rhodes kicked off AEW Rampage last night against Lance Archer, and the two had quite the battle. While Rhodes would emerge as the victor in the match, Archer was so upset by the result that he would punish Rhodes with repeated attacks after the win, which included being thrown around the outside of the ring and being slammed into the steel steps. Rhodes was busted open as a result, and today Rhodes gave an update on his status, revealing that he had to get five stitches in his head and suffered a busted eardrum because of the attack.

In a new video on Twitter Rhodes said he is pretty sore and that because of the busted eardrum he cannot hear out of it at all. He is still in good spirits though and he’s not going anywhere, and you can watch the full video in the post below.

“Hey guys, rough night, told you all I’d give you an update. Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all. But guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere,” Rhodes said.

It remains to be seen how long this will keep Rhodes out of action, so while he isn’t going anywhere, he might need to miss some time from in-ring action to recover. We wish him all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

Rhodes saying he isn’t going anywhere is likely in connection with Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ departure, as since Cody and Brandi left the company Dustin has been inundated with questions regarding his status. He’s said before he’s not going anywhere, and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

As for Cody, his next destination is still a mystery, though many reports have indicated he is already signed with WWE and could make an appearance at WrestleMania 38. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but WrestleMania is right around the corner, so we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

H/T Fightful