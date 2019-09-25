Adam Page vs. PAC Added to AEW Dynamite Premiere, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling dropped the latest episode of The Road to AEW on TNT on Wednesday, revealing another match for the two-hour sold out premiere of AEW Dynamite on Oct. 2. “Hangman” Adam Page, fresh off his loss against Chris Jericho at All Out, will finally get his hands on “The Bastard” PAC at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. when the two compete in a singles match.

The two join a card that already features Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship and MJF vs. Brandon Cutler. Jon Moxley is also scheduled to appear, and the show’s main event will feature Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The history between Page and PAC is somewhat complicated. The two were originally booked to wrestle each other at Double or Nothing back in May but due to “creative differences,” PAC was pulled from the card. AEW responded by creating a storyline where Page made a surprise appearance at a British independent wrestling show, challenged PAC to a match and won via disqualification. PAC injured Page’s leg after the match, then claimed he’d never join AEW because he already accomplished his goal of injuring Page. Even with the injury, Page still managed to win the Casino Battle Royale at the Las Vegas show and earned a spot in the first-ever AEW World Championship match.

PAC would miss Double or Nothing, as well as a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest involving The Elite and the Lucha Brothers. But when Moxley had to pull out of his match with Omega at All Out due to a staph infection, AEW surprised everyone and announced the former WWE Cruiserweight and NXT Champion would take his place. “The Bastard” beat Omega in a 20-minute bout via referee stoppage, then interrupted Page’s post-show media scrum by saying he was back for revenge.

Following the Washington D.C. show, Dynamite will take place in Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston, Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis and Chicago between mid-October through late November. AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear will take place on Nov. 9 in Baltimore and will feature an AEW World Championship match between Jericho and Rhodes and the long-awaited grudge match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.