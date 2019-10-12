AEW Dynamite: Big Tag Team Match Added To Next Week’s Show, Updated Card

Next Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT just got a little bit bigger.

All Elite Wrestling announced a new tag team match for the show on Friday afternoon. The bout will see Jon Moxley and PAC team to battle Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. The match follows this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite where Moxley wrestled Shawn Spears, which saw Omega and PAC come out and intervene following the final bell.

The full card (so far) for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite is as follows:

AEW World Championship Match – Philadelphia Street Fight

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Darby Allin

Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker

SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page

NEW MATCH ADDED: This Wednesday in #AEWPhiladelphia we will see Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page vs PAC & Jon Moxley on #AEWDynamite Tune in to AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama 8/7c pic.twitter.com/Zsr1qVNi7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 11, 2019

This is looking like a pretty stacked show from top to bottom already. Both of the company’s top singles titles will be defended on the show, and two first round matches in the tag team tournament will try to follow the excellent tournament match between the Young Bucks and Private Party from last week.

It should end up being a stiff night of competition between AEW and NXT. With AEW having won the ratings ware in both head to head weeks so far with NXT, WWE’s third brand is also breaking out all stops in hopes of popping a bigger rating.

The following matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network: Pete Dunne vs. Damien Priest, Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic, and Tomasso Ciampa making his return to the ring to battle Angel Garza.

AEW Dynamite takes place this week from the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEW Dynamite takes place this week from the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.