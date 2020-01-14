Watch: Diamond Dallas Page Explains Why He’s Coming out of Retirement for an AEW Match

After getting physical on AEW Dynamite last week, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page will make his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling this week when he competes in a six-man tag match alongside Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall against MJF, The Butcher and The Blade. On Monday the company uploaded “AEW Road to Miami” as a preview for Wedesday’s episode (which will have a Bash at the Beach theme), which included an interview with Page regarding why he chose to come out of retirement.

Back at Full Gear, MJF finally turned heel on Cody Rhodes by throwing in the towel on his behalf during an AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho. At first it seemed like he was doing it for the sake of Rhodes’ health, but then he hit him with a low blow and walked away. Weeks after that he won the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and Page was booked to personally award it to him. Butnstead of a simple award ceremony, the two traded verbal jabs back and forth at each other. This led to Page showing up on TV last week. where he hit Diamond Cutters on Butcher and Blade before getting a low blow from MJF.

“I love what I do,” Page said. “But Max made it personal. When he screwed with Cody, and then he got in my face, and then he said something about one of my ‘diamond’ daughters, bad move Maxwell. Because now I’m going to take this to the next level, and you are the one target I see.

Page competed at five Bash at the Beach events back when it was an annual pay-per-view for WCW. His last match saw him team with Bam Bam Bigelow and Kanyon (as The Triad) to beat Chris Benoit and Perry Saturn to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championships.

Before Wednesday, Page’s last match took place at WrestleMania 32 when he competed in that year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

