AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page Retains AEW World Championship in Bloody Rematch With Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page successfully retained his AEW World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite, finally beating Bryan Danielson. The first match between the pair at Winter Is Coming resulted in a 60-minute time limit draw, a first for the young promotion. Page nearly had that match won as he hit the Buckshot Lariat in the final seconds, but time expired before he could attempt a pin. Danielson then proposed their rematch would have a panel of three judges — eventually revealed to be Paul Wight, Jerry Lynn and Mark Henry — who would decide the winner in the event of another draw.

But that wasn’t necessary, as Page was able to score the win in roughly 30 minutes by finally hitting the Buckshot. Both men were left bleeding profusely after the bout.

