Watch: Jon Moxley Destroys Darby Allin With an Avalanche Paradigm Shift to End AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin stepped up to the plate this week to try and give Jon Moxley his first loss in AEW. And while the young man put up a valiant effort, he wound up getting his face smashed into the canvas to close out the show. Moxley and Allin faced each other in AEW Dynamite’s main event this week, and the latter seemed to be on the verge of a win when he climbed to the top rope for his Coffin Drop finisher. Moxley caught Allin as he hit the ground to lock in a submission hold, but Allin rolled over for a two-count.

Moments later Moxley hoisted Allin up to the second rope and spiked him right on his head with his Paradigm Shift finisher for the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AVALANCHE PARADIGM SHIFT AND JON MOXLEY JUST KILLED MY FAVORITE WRESTLER OMG #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/40yakLNZON — #AllElitePodcast (@AllElitePodcast) November 21, 2019

Since arriving in AEW Moxley has primarily feuded with former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. The two finally clashed at the Full Gear pay-per-view in early November in a brutally violent Lights Out match, which Jon Moxley won after hitting Omega with his finisher on the unprotected wooden boards under the ring canvas.

With AEW set to return to the Sears Centre (the host arena for both the All In and All Out pay-per-views), the company has decided to load up next week’s Dynamite in Chicago. The show will see Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky in an AEW World Championship match, a rematch between Kenny Omega and PAC from All Out, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF for the AEW Diamond Ring and Cody Rhodes’ first appearance since getting beaten down by Jericho, MJF and a debuting Wardlow.