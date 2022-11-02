AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley in Action, Four Title Matches

All Elite Wrestling finds itself in a unique position heading into AEW Full Gear. Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured The Firm turning on Maxwell Jacob Friedman after he tried to stop their assault on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. This seemingly represented a face turn for MJF, which adds a sympathetic layer to the self-proclaimed "devil" as he approaches his upcoming title shot against AEW's top good guy. With MJF absent from all promotion for tonight's AEW Dynamite, it appears that he will not be appearing on the show in an effort to sell the attack from last week.

Even if Friedman is no longer aligned with The Firm, Stokely Hathaway's stable on retainer remains bent on taking the world title from Jon Moxley. The Firm's Lee Moriarty takes on Mox in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match, meaning if he emerges victorious, he receives a title shot in the future.

While that match is not specifically a title bout, four championships are on the line tonight.

Chris Jericho puts his Ring of Honor World Title up for grabs against a "former ROH Champion." Jericho kicked off his ROH reign of terror by defeating former champion Bandido, and has collected victories in subsequent weeks against other former ROH World Champions such as Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. According to ComicBook.com's Connor Casey, the likeliest options are "Homicide, PCO, or Christopher Daniels." Also in the Ring of Honor realm comes an ROH Television Title clash between champion Samoa Joe and Brian Cage.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Marina Shafir, continuing a weeks-long feud between herself and Vickie Guerrero's clientele. Nyla Rose stole Cargill's TBS Title in weeks past, claiming to be the true TBS Champion. A successful defense against Shafir tonight will put one less woman in Cargill's way en route to getting her hands on Rose.

The AEW All-Atlantic Title is featured in a three-way championship match between champion Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Rey Fenix. This is Cassidy's second time defending the AEW All-Atlantic Title against two opponents, as he previously retained the strap against Rush and Preston Vance on AEW Rampage.

You can check out the full AEW Dynamite card below:

"Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn's Birthday Bash (with The Acclaimed)

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Renee Paquette interviews Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Brian Cage

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. "A Former ROH Champion"

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.