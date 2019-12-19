Jungle Boy Wins 10-Minute Challenge Against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho faced Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a special non-title match. Instead of the standard time limit, the match was given just 10 minutes, as Jericho had boasted in previous weeks that the young man couldn’t last a full 10 minutes with him. In a star-making performance JB managed to survive the full time limit, which included being stuck in the Walls of Jericho for more than a full minute.

Jericho managed ot hit a Codebreaker just two minutes into the bout, but refused to make the cover. He then hit the finisher a second time, only to pull Perry up off the mat at two. A brawl then broke out at ringside involving Jake Hager, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, leading to all three being sent to the back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JB then managed to rally, hitting three consecutive dives over the top rope, a top-rope DDT and a backstabber, none of which kept Jericho down for more than a two count.

With about 90 seconds left on the clock, Jericho planted Perry with a powerbomb and locked in the Walls of Jericho. Miraculously, Perry refused to tap until the time expired. Jericho angrily demanded for five more minutes, and the bell rang. Perry rolled up Jericho for a few nearfalls, which caused Jericho to grab his title from ringside and leave.