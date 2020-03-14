AEW Cancels Two More Dynamite Tapings, Presses Ahead With Double Or Nothing Weekend

With sports and entertainment companies cancelling or postponing events left and right due to the coronvirus pandemic, AEW is still making plans for this spring. While the company had to cancel more Dynamite tapings on Saturday, they’re still trying to move tickets for events in May.

The episodes of Dynamite scheduled for Milwaukee on April 1st and St. Louis on April 8th have now been cancelled due to concern for the public’s health. The Milwaukee event has been moved to October 28th, while the St. Louis event has been moved to October 7th. Tickets for both shows will be honored at the later dates, or fans have the option of receiving a refund.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See AEW’s tweets below for full information.

MILWAUKEE

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 1 in Milwaukee, WI, will be relocated. The show will be televised live on TNT on April 1. The DYNAMITE show in Milwaukee will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the UWM Panther Arena. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020

ST. LOUIS

The AEW DYNAMITE show on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, will also be relocated. This show will be televised live on TNT on April 8. The DYNAMITE show in St. Louis will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7, at Chaifetz Arena. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020

AEW Double Or Nothing, the brand’s next PPV event, will take place in Vegas during Memorial Day weekend. This marks the second year in a row that AEW will hold Double Or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Last year’s Double Or Nothing PPV in Vegas was the first-ever AEW event.

On Saturday, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes promoted on his Instagram account both Double or Nothing, as well as the Dynamite episode for TNT that will occur four days later in Las Vegas in the same venue.

AEW Double Or Nothing will take place Saturday, May 23rd followed by AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, May 27th. Pretty much all of the lower bowl tickets have been snatched up for Double Or Nothing, with just upper deck tickets available. However, there are still plenty of tickets left for Dynamite.

Are you planning on making the trek to Las Vegas in May for Double or Nothing and/or Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things AEW and WWE!