MJF Lists His Stipulations Before His Match With Cody Rhodes at AEW Revolution

MJF appeared on AEW Dynamite this week with major news, the long-awaited grudge match between he and Cody Rhodes will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Feb. 29 in Chicago, Illinois. However the match came with three crucial stipulations. First off, Rhodes can’t lay a finger on him before that match or the two will never be in a one-on-one match. Next, Rhodes will have to beat Wardlow in a Steel Cage match at Revolution before the two square off. Finally, and most gruesomely, MJF will get to whip Rhodes in the back with a leather belt 10 times on an episode of Dynamite before the match.

Though he was an outlandish heel from the start, Maxwell Jacob Friedman initially appeared on AEW television as a member of the Nightmare Family, namely Rhodes’ protege and friend. However at Full Gear he threw in the towel on Rhodes’ behalf during an AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho. Rhodes added a special stipulation for that match saying he could never challenge for the world title again if he lost, and Friedman threw salt in the wound by hitting Rhodes with a low blow after the fact.