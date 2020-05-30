Brian Cage, Nyla Rose Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite

Still hot off the heels of an excellent PPV outing with Double Or Nothing last weekend, AEW is moving full steam ahead with plans for this Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. Two more matches have been announced for the show, including recent headline-stealing signing Brian Cage. Also, former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose will be in action on the show 11 days after having lost her title to Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing in an outstanding match.

Rose will take on Big Swole during Wednesday's show. This is Rose's first match since losing the title. Swole was present for that match, front row in the "audience" that AEW has been putting together during their live shows, and Swole was incredibly vocal during the match.

Cage, who won the Casino Ladder match at Double Or Nothing, hasn't had an opponent revealed. The company has just announced that he will be in action with Taz in his corner. Following his ladder match victory at the PPV, Cage had a squash match victory over Lee Johnson on last week's show. Cage will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at Fyter Fest later this summer.

Here is the updated line-up for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT:

Brian Cage in action accompanied by Taz in his corner

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will have a sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page defend against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defens against Jungle Boy

