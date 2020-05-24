Cody Rhodes Pays Homage To Sting During AEW Double Or Nothing

Cody Rhodes paid homage to one of his wrestling heroes during AEW Double Or Nothing on Saturday night. There had been rumors all week that Sting might appear at Double Or Nothing or in AEW eventually, and Rhodes seemed to lean right into that talk by performing a Stinger Splash during his match with Lance Archer to crown an inaugural AEW TNT Champion. He even did Sting's trademark yell prior to executing the splash. Not exactly a move that Rhodes has been known for over the years, commentary was quick to point out that Sting was a hero of Cody's growing up.

The match was full of big spots, including a brutal Avalanche Suplex off the top rope from Rhodes to Archer just a few minutes later. There also was no shortage of legends, with Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, and Mike Tyson all at ringside at one point during the match.

Check out the footage of the Stinger Splash below.

Cody went on to win the match following hitting the Cross-Rhodes twice. He was presented with the TNT championship belt by Tyson.

The card for AEW Double Or Nothing was as follows:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee Stadium Stampede Match

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Broken Matt Hardy)

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Broken Matt Hardy) TNT Championship Tournament Final

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Cody vs. Lance Archer AEW Women’s Championship Match

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Casino Ladder Match (For A Shot At The AEW Championship)

Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian vs. Rey Fenix vs. Luchasaurus vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Darby Allin vs. TBA

Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian vs. Rey Fenix vs. Luchasaurus vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Darby Allin vs. TBA Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

MJF vs. Jungle Boy Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Buy-In Show Match)

AEW Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

Private Party vs. Best Friends

What did you think of the TNT Championship match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.