AEW Dynamite: Riho Retains AEW Women’s World Championship Thanks to Nightmare Collective

Riho once again retained her AEW Women’s World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but she had a bt of help this time around. Midway through the match the ring was surrounded by Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong and Melanie Cruise of the Nightmare Collective, who were all looking for some revenge on Kris Statlander after she rejected their offer to join the faction. Suddenly a fourth member of the group, Luther, appeared from under the ring and together the four attacked the No. 1 contender. Statlander managed to keep fighting afterwards, but she was tripped up up Kong on the apron, allowing Riho to roll her up for the win.

After figuring out what happened, the champ tried to stop the group from attacking Statlander again only to be swatted aside. The four didn’t leave until Hikaru Shida hit the ring to chase them away.

.@shidahikaru helps even the odds for Riho and Kris, but @RealBrittBaker? She’ll just be over here if anyone needs her… #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/NYYYE7QaTV — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 9, 2020

Since beating Nyla Rose to become AEW’s first women’s champion, Riho has successfully defended her title against Dr. Britt Baker, Emi Sakura, Rose and Shida.