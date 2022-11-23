AEW Dynamite Preview: The Elite Return, Will MJF Appear?

It's beginning to look like a new era in All Elite Wrestling. AEW Full Gear saw multiple homegrown stars collect championships, specifically with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Jamie Hayter winning the top singles prizes in their respective divisions. Outside of the title changes, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks ended their newsworthy absence by challenging AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, Wardlow's TNT Title reign ended abruptly thanks to an opportunistic Samoa Joe, and Saraya ended her five-year retirement by besting Dr. Britt Baker DMD in her return match.

All of this fallout and more is set to be addressed tonight on AEW Dynamite, with the most anticipated segment coming from William Regal. As mentioned, MJF did walk out of the Prudential Center with the AEW World Title, but he did so thanks to a brass knuckle assist from the founder of the Blackpool Combat Club. While Friedman himself has not been advertised for the show, Regal himself will speak for the first time since his villainous turn at the pay-per-view. Being that he is the new champion, MJF will likely make an appearance, but he did tease at the AEW Full Gear press conference that he was going to be in Los Angeles this week to film The Iron Claw.

Even if the champion does not appear, his next challenger will be decided. The finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament go down, as MJF's former ally Ethan Page faces Ricky Starks. The winner of this bout will challenge Friedman at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming next month.

Three title matches are also set to take place tonight. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jake Hager, New Japan's Tomohiro Ishii challenges ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and The Elite face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in the second match of their best of seven series. Death Triangle currently lead that series 1-0.

The full line-up can be seen below...

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

William Regal speaks for the first time since Full Gear

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Bow Wow's confrontation

Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks (AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Final)

Death Triangle (1) vs. The Elite (0) (AEW World Trios Championship Best of 7 Series: Match 2)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World Championship

AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.