AEW Dynamite Three-Year Anniversary Preview: MJF Wrestles, TNT Title Match

All Elite Wrestling celebrates its television birthday tonight. Emanating from Washington DC, the site of the first-ever AEW Dynamite, tonight's anniversary show will feature the in-ring return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, an AEW TNT Title defense, a "National Scissoring Day" celebration, and more.

MJF's return match pits the self-proclaimed generational talent against the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. These two kicked off their television feud at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam two weeks ago, which saw MJF interrupt a Yuta promo to run down the former Ring of Honor Pure Champion. The two got physical last week, as Yuta attacked MJF in his press box. This singles contest will be MJF's first match since AEW Double or Nothing, where he lost to Wardlow.

Another in-ring return comes in the form of Luchasaurus. The former AEW Tag Team Champion has not competed since the August 10th edition of AEW Dynamite. While the bulk of his 2022 matches have been tag bouts, Luchasaurus is currently undefeated in singles action this year.

TNT Champion Wardlow makes a long-awaited title defense against Brian Cage. This is Mr. Mayhem's first title defense in nearly a month, as he defeated Tony Nese on the September 7th edition of Dynamite. The bigger drought comes with Cage, as this is his first AEW Dynamite match in over a full calendar year. The Machine last wrestled on the September 1st, 2021 AEW Dynamite, losing to Powerhouse Hobbs.

ROH Pure Champion and current member of the Jericho Appreciation Society Daniel Garcia teams with the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson to face the JAS's Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. This match is the latest chapter in the tense relationship between Garcia and Jericho, as the former has teased wanting to leave the faction for months. Last week, Danielson officially offered Garcia a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Trios action goes down in the women's division, as Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm teams with Athena and Willow Nightingale to take on Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter.

You can see the full line-up for AEW Dynamite below:

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta in the opener

Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter

Rush vs. Adam Page

Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin with no one in their corners

Luchasaurus returns to action

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed celebrate "National Scissoring Day" with Billy Gunn

ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Brian Cage

