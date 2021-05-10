AEW Confirms Its Returning Dynamite Touring Schedule

✖

AEW Dynamite has been shunted inside Jacksonville's Daily's Place Amphitheater since last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. But in a major announcement on Monday, the company confirmed it will be returning to a touring schedule beginning with the July 7 episode at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. It was confirmed last week that May 30's Double or Nothing event would mark the first time an AEW show will run with a capacity crowd since last March.

"After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the excitement of its flagship show AEW DYNAMITE to Miami, Austin and Dallas this summer," the release read. "AEW will become the first major wrestling promotion to safely return to a traveling schedule since March 2020.

"General tickets for the three shows will go on sale this Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET /10 a.m. CT via AEWTIX.com," it continued. "At the same time, tickets for the Miami and Austin shows will be available via Ticketmaster.com, while tickets for the Dallas show can be purchased at CurtisCulwellCenter.com. Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees). Each event will be held in compliance with state COVID safety guidelines, and seating capacities will adhere to state and local mandates. "

The following dates were confirmed:

Wednesday, July 7: James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Wednesday, July 14: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (outside of Austin)

Wednesday, July 21: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (outside of Dallas)

AEW president Tony Khan wrote in the announcement, "We’re so appreciative of our fans in Jacksonville who have been with us these past nine months. Their support and incredible energy have lifted us week after week, and viewers have fed off their enthusiasm and support. Daily’s Place will always be our home. Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome our fans back to become part of the action in Miami, Austin and Dallas.

"We’ve missed touring cities, meeting the fans and hearing their roar during our live shows," he continued. "Please be assured, we are working closely with the venues to comply with state and local regulations in each city. Miami, Austin and Dallas are the first of many as we gear up the trucks to travel around the country again! ”

