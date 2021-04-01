Two Injured AEW Stars Return During Dynamite's Arcade Anarchy Main Event

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite closed with the "Arcade Anarchy" tag match between Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor and Miro & Kip Sabian. The match also saw two surprise returns, as both Kris Statlander and Trent arrived after being gone for months due to separate injuries. Statlander was the first to arrive, popping up after hiding in the crane machine and attacking Penelope Ford. She would up driving Ford through an air hockey table off the apron via a Michinoku Driver.

Late in the match both Taylor and Cassidy were attempting to crawl away from a rampaging Miro when a familiar white van pulled up. The van was driven by none other than fan-favorite Sue, bringing Trent to the arena to join the fight.

The match ended after Taylor hit Sabian with Awful Waffle through a stack of tables off the entrance ramp. The babyfaces then closed out the show with a group hug before waving goodbye to Sue.