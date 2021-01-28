AEW Fans Miss AEW Dynamite's Opening Match Due to Streaming Outages

This week's AEW Dynamite opened with a violent grudge match between Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer. Unfortunately a chunk of AEW's audience was unable to watch it, as reports of outages for the TNT network on Hulu, YouTube TV and the TNT app quickly started popping up online. The match ended with Kingston winning (thanks to an assist from Allie), and by the time Darby Allin and Sting cut their taped promo about their upcoming Street Fight some fans began reporting that their feeds had returned.

There's no word yet on what caused the problem across the different platforms. You can see the fan reactions in the list below.