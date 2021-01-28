AEW Fans Miss AEW Dynamite's Opening Match Due to Streaming Outages
This week's AEW Dynamite opened with a violent grudge match between Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer. Unfortunately a chunk of AEW's audience was unable to watch it, as reports of outages for the TNT network on Hulu, YouTube TV and the TNT app quickly started popping up online. The match ended with Kingston winning (thanks to an assist from Allie), and by the time Darby Allin and Sting cut their taped promo about their upcoming Street Fight some fans began reporting that their feeds had returned.
There's no word yet on what caused the problem across the different platforms. You can see the fan reactions in the list below.
"Come #AEWRevolution in the street fight - It's gonna be showtime" - @Sting & @DarbyAllin respond to #TeamTaz.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on TNT Drama pic.twitter.com/Kw9zTU5MYf
The feed is back up - apologies for an inconvenience #AEWDynamite— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021
I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show! https://t.co/9R3KZESqDV— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 28, 2021
is it hulu or did this aew feed just die— Bryan Rose (@br26) January 28, 2021
my TNT feed on Hulu came back just in time for me to see Darby Allin throw his skateboard through a window with zero context and when I tell you I CACKLED#AEW— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) January 28, 2021
Looks like Hulu TV and YouTube TV and other streaming services have a TNT outage. I have cable and am still seeing #AEWDynamite— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 28, 2021
Sounds like people are having watching AEW Dynamite on Hulu. Is it working for everyone else? It's been fine on Sling. #AEWDynamite @WrestlingInc— Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) January 28, 2021
Trying to watch aew on hulu and of course there's an issue pic.twitter.com/uSb1Zzknia— |𝔸𝕤𝕙| 𝕤𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕝 (@ashleymarie2422) January 28, 2021