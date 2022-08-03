All Elite Wrestling Releases Teaser for Console Video Game: AEW: Fight Forever

All Elite Wrestling's console video game is finally on the way. Today, the promotion released a brief 26-second teaser trailer for AEW: Fight Forever, which features AEW World Champion CM Punk, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD as the cover stars. "Ladies and gentlemen, anything goes in your main event tonight!" ring announcer Justin Roberts can be heard saying, as "Fight forever!" chants echo from the audience. More details are set to arrive at THQ's Nordic presentation on August 12th.

You can watch the brief teaser below:

THQ Nordic and @AEW have joined forces to bring AEW: Fight Forever – @YUKES_AEW's latest creation – to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch!#AEWFightForever #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/j0t3kGSPf1 — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) August 3, 2022

Omega, a former AEW World and Tag Team Champion, is one of the developers on AEW Fight Forever. The Best Bout Machine said that bringing an AEW console game has been a goal of his since his first day with the company.

"One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever," Omega said. "Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over."

THQ is partnering with YUKE'S to develop the game, and the company's president is already pleased with the results.

"I am both gratified and excited to have the opportunity to work with AEW – who is breathing new life into the pro wrestling industry – and the THQ Brand, with whom we have created an entire era of pro wrestling games," YUKE'S president and CEO Yukinori Taniguchi said. "Using the expertise we have cultivated over the years, we are taking on this project with the ultimate staff from the YUKE'S Development Team in order to recreate AEW's appeal within a video game to the highest degree. We hope that fans will enjoy experiencing the most cutting-edge technology, and the next evolution, in pro wrestling gaming."

THQ Nordic's website gives more insight into gameplay and features, promising an "arcade feeling." Players will also be able to create their own member of the AEW roster in the game's career mode.

"AEW: Fight Forever's deep career mode highlights the fun and personality of an All Elite Wrestler's life on the road," THQ revealed. "Players can create and develop their own wrestler who joins the AEW roster and appears in matches and stories over an event schedule. Points are earned by winning matches and fulfilling certain objectives which can then be used to enhance their wrestler's stats.

Those original characters can be created with AEW Fight Forever's customization options, which includes attires, entrances, arenas, move-sets, and more. Players will be able to compete in original match types as well, including AEW signature bouts like the Casino Battle Royale, Unsanctioned Lights Out, and the Exploding Barbed Wire Death match.

AEW Fight Forever is currently without an official release date.