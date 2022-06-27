AEW Forbidden Door 2022: Chris Jericho And Crew Claim Victory In Blood & Guts Match

AEW's Forbidden Door started its big night, following its preliminary matches in the pre-show that is, with a major match that saw the likes of Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino taking on the likes of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. With this match acting as a precursor to "Blood & Guts" on AEW Dynamite later this week, it seems that the pay-per-view that sees All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling was able to reel fans in with this titanic three-on-three match, with Jericho and company claiming victory in a long-fought exhibition.

One of the most impressive moments of the night came about when Eddie Kingston called out Minoru Suzuki, as the two legends within the wrestling world exchanged a number of devastating slaps between one another before the showdown would hit new heights. Suzuki and Kingston have both been well known for their brutal styles of wrestling in the past, so seeing the two face off against one another was a big moment that many fans were hoping to see in this latest All Elite Wrestling Event.

(Photo: AEW)

At one point in the match, Guevara and Jericho were able to deliver some pain to Yuta and Umino, with Suzuki relishing his beatdown for Kingston. The match would continue with a brutal back and forth that would eventually see all six participants on the mat as fans erupted from the bleachers at the United Center in Chicago. Ultimately, Jericho was able to claim victory with the "Jericho Effect" delivered to Shota Umino, delivering a major victory to Chris and his two teammates.

It will be interesting to see how this match affects the upcoming Blood & Guts match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society facing off against the Blackpool Combat Club, as this match will give the former a big advantage in the proceedings. In the match, the JAS will consist of Jericho, Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard while the BCC will consist of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and whoever Bryan Danielson chooses as his replacement.

