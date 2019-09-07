AEW Full Gear: Update On Ticket Sales For The PPV Event In Baltimore

Tickets went on sale Friday for All Elite Wrestling’s next PPV event, Full Gear, set to be held in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, November 9th.

Though tickets are moving well for the show, this is the first AEW PPV event that has not sold out the day tickets went on sale. Both of the company’s previous PPV events, Double Or Nothing and All Out, sold out within minutes. One major different here, though, is that both of those events were held during holiday weekends, making it a lot easier for fans to travel in from around the country for the events.

The chart below shows tickets that are currently available for AEW Full Gear. Tickets range in price from $300 down to $30. The sections in grey are for the most part sold out.

The next map shows every individual seat still available as of early Saturday afternoon.

Two matches have so far been announced for the event. Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, a bout that was originally scheduled for AEW All Out until Moxley had to pull out of the event due to a medical situation, as well as Cody Rhodes challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

AEW plans to present four PPVs a year from the on-set, one per quarter. Accordingly, this will be the third PPV event this year as the company was not active during the first quarter of 2019. AEW presented Double or Nothing on PPV during quarter two and All Out during quarter three. In between, two events were streamed for free (Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen) to tide fans over until the AEW on TNT television show begins on Wednesday, October 2nd.