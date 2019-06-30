Fyter Fest: Best Friends Advance to All Out With Triple Threat Tag Match Win

Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor, also known as The Best Friends, won the triple threat tag team match at Fyter Fest’s Buy-In kickoff show on Saturday night, advancing to the All Out event on Aug. 31.

AEW president Tony Khan revealed in an interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that AEW’s weekly live TNT show would center around the tag title tournament in its early episodes.

“When we launch our weekly television show in the fall, we’re going to be doing a tag team tournament that’s going to have some of the greatest tag team matches ever on TV,” Khan said. “We’re going to be starting that, it’s going to be one of the main focuses of our TV. There’s going to be team’s competing to get a first-round bye in that tournament, which is a big deal. And we’ve got some of the best tag teams in all of wrestling competing for our tag team championship coming up in the fall.”