Cody Rhodes Explains Decision to Make Fyter Fest Free, Clarifies How to Watch

AEW’s Kenny Omega made the announcement at the E3 gaming convention on Monday that the company’s next event, Fyter Fest, would stream online completely for free in order to give new fans a chance to watch the show.

The company’s Twitter account followed up that announcement on Tuesday by confirming that the stream would take place on the B/R Live streaming service as part of their ongoing deal with WarnerMedia.

Several hours later, AEW executive vice president and star Cody Rhodes spoke with ComicBook.com, where he gave some behind-the-scenes insight into why the show won’t be on pay-per-view.

“I’m thrilled that we get to do it for free,” Rhodes said. “That was such a huge discussion and I’m so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley’s first match in AEW for free. It’s great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn’t ask for better partners.”

Even though B/R Live charges for many of the events it airs, Fyter Fest will air for free on the service to everyone who signs up for a free subscription.

“You do need a subscription, but it is a free subscription,” Rhodes explained. “It’s not a hook in and you’re charged type of deal. You’ll need to probably, if you’re looking to see Fyter, and it’s streaming for free here in the United States, you should go on the site before the actual event, get yourself signed up so you’ve got all your ducks in a row and you’re ready to go.”

The card for the event includes a six-man tag match between The Elite (Omega and the Young Bucks), the Lucha Bros. and a mystery tag partner, Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy, Christopher Daniels vs. Cima and Moxley making his AEW debut against Joey Janela.

The event will double as a fighting game tournament event with the Community Effort Orlando organization. The event’s organizer, Alex Jebailey, will also compete on the card against Michael Nakazawa.

Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, first appeared for AEW at the Double or Nothing event on May 25th, less than a full month after his contract with WWE ended. He closed out the show by storming the ring and attacking Chris Jericho, a referee and finally Omega.