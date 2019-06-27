AEW Fyter Fest Start Time, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling will host its next event, Fyter Fest, on Saturday night at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The pre-show, known as “The Buy In” will start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, while the main card will begin an hour later at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Unlike with the Double or Nothing pay-per-view where the price was $50, the show will air completely free on the B/R Live streaming service. Viewers need a B/R Live account in order to watch the full show, but you can sign up for one without having to pay any fees. Fans can sign up for a B/R Live account here.

The event’s top matches include Jon Moxley’s AEW debut against Joey Janela, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. and Laredo Kid, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and a four-way match involving Adam “Hangman” Page, MJF, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Rhodes explained the thought process behind making AEW’s second-ever live event free.

“I’m thrilled that we get to do it for free,” Rhodes said. “That was such a huge discussion and I’m so excited. I mean, [you get Jon] Moxley’s first match in AEW for free. It’s great. The people at B/R Live, I couldn’t ask for better partners.”

He also gave his thoughts on Moxley joining the company. The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose made his first appearance with AEW less than a full month after his contract with WWE ended.

“I think he kind of brought himself in,” Moxley said. “I think he had heard one line from me about playing your music how you want to play it. The wrestlers we hire, we trust they know how to play their own song and we will not tell them how to play their song. I think when he heard that he was sold on the type of wrestling we want to showcase. Really it’s his journey. All I’m hoping to do is turn on the red light for this story because Jon Moxley is a worldwide star.

“Everything that’s happened with AEW’s been so large in scale, in terms of TNT, ITV, this is actually happening,” he added. “Wrestling coming back to Turner and all that. It’s the same with the arrival of Jon Moxley. I mean he … What a change to leave WWE in the fashion that he did and to want to come play with us. Just an absolute statement. Just that itself, if you look at where he was at in his career, how he was positioned. I think it speaks to our credibility a great deal. I look forward to everything that Jon Moxley does at AEW.”