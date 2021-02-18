Hangman Page Tricks Matt Hardy Into a Money Match at AEW Revolution

✖

Last week's AEW Dynamite saw Hangman Page pull a fast on Matt Hardy, tricking the tag team legend into signing what he thought was a talent contract that would make Hardy his manager (and take 30% of his paycheck). After beating TH2 alongside Hardy this week, Hardy learned the contract was actually for a match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, and that if Hardy lost he'd have to pay Page 100% of his earnings for the first quarter of 2021.

"Big Money Matt" was shocked by the revelation, calling Page a carny before demanding he agree to the same stipulation if he lost. The match was then dubbed a "Money Match," and Hardy had Isaiah Kassidy (who was disguised as the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot) and TH2 attack Hangman. The Dark Order then ran out to make the save.

Prior to Hardy's involvement, the faction had been trying for months to get Page to join their ranks. He officially turned them down several weeks back, but the group has seemingly turned over a new leaf as a babyface group.

The Dark Order has a new purpose. What will this new direction mean to #AEW? WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8/7c#JOINDARKORDER pic.twitter.com/6wm8rqmxAL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021

Here's the updated card for Revolution, scheduled for March 7: