Latest Update on Another AEW/Impact Wrestling Crossover

All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling have been doing crossovers ever since Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship last December on arrived on Impact as “The Belt Collector.” Omega dropped the Impact World Championship to Christian Cage on the premiere of AEW Rampage, and other than Cage’s involvement in Impact (and The Good Brothers pulling double duty on both shows), the interactions between the two companies have slowed down significantly over the past few months. But another one might be on the way, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Wednesday that Deonna Purrazzo, current Impact Knockouts Champion, confirmed that she’s spoken with Scott D’Amore about having a program with current AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, and that Baker has had the same conversations with Tony Khan. As of now there’s been no progress, but the idea ranges from them having a champion vs. champion match to competing as a tag team for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Along with Impact, AEW has also formed working relationships with New Japan, AAA and the NWA. Khan explained the strategy behind those relationships in an interview with Jonathan Hood last month.

“Vince Sr was really cooperative,” Khan said. “He booked Andre (The Giant) out all over the country. He would work for AWA and would go to Mid South and work in Houston. Wrestling was much more collaborative before the mid-80s and it was actually one person that made the business less collaborative. I’m trying to bring some of that spirit back. When Vince Sr was running the New York territory, it was a much more collaborative thing,” said Khan.

He continued — “Impact, AAA, and certainly New Japan, I’ve done a lot of stuff with. It has to make sense for AEW and we’ve seen wrestlers from AEW go and capture championships in different promotions around the world. A lot of AEW wrestlers still hold championships in various promotions around the world and it’s good for those promotions to have such strong recognizable champions who have a great TV platform to wear their titles and it’s good for us because it shows that we’re the top company in wrestling, frankly, and a lot of companies out there have had our wrestlers come in and do really well. I’m very open to it and it shows good bonds between the companies and allows us access to good wrestlers. We have one of the best rosters, but it’s always good to have fresh and different talent. It’s why I like working with other companies. Also, New Japan has had big shows and have great talent specifically. I’ve done a lot of things with them. The main focus is on AEW and our shows. We have such a big roster and so much bandwidth that it allows us to expand, partner, and help other wrestling companies.”