AEW Issues Statement on Jimmy Havoc

This week international stage entertainer Rebecca Crow wrote a long post on social media detailing a troubled relationship with wrestler Jimmy Havoc, who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The allegations indicate that Havoc was prone to threatening self-harm during their three-year relationship, and it appears that Havoc is now going to receive treatment and counseling. AEW wishes him all the best in those efforts, and in their statement, they say they are evaluating his status with the company, and will fully address whether or not he continues with AEW after he has completed his rehabilitation. You can read the full statement below.

"We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation," AEW wrote on Twitter.

Havoc hasn't commented on the allegations as of yet.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, you can find an excerpt from Crow's comments below, and her full statement can be found here.

"This story isn’t in any order. A lot of my memory of this abuse is disordered because i was battling drink and substance abuse to cope. That DOES NOT make it invalid. I’m #speakingout because I dont want anyone else to be hurt. And I don’t think i’m alone. TW: relationship abuse"

"I'm scared to write this, because I know people will defend him through anything because he's always been lovely to me. But my tears as I write this don't lie. I had a year and a half of therapy to finally break free of my own brain defending him time and time again.

I dated a Jimmy Havoc for almost three years. Why didn't I leave sooner? So many reasons. He would routinely try to self harm infant of me when we fought - which was often. I had to "fight" scissors and blades out of his hands on more than one occasion. I tried to call ambulances for him and he would snatch my phone out if my hands. Every other week I would receive a fresh threat of suicide. He would sit next to me and refuse to speak to me and refuse to even look at me for hours as I cried and I screamed and I begged him."

