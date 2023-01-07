AEW's Jade Cargill Extends Win Streak and Retains TBS Title at Battle of the Belts V

The TBS Championship was on the line during tonight's AEW Battle of the Belts V, as Jade Cargill put her undefeated streak and her Title up against Skye Blue, who won the shot at Cargill's Championship. Blue was all in right from the jump, though Cargill would take control of the match for a while. Blue wasn't out of it completely though, and she would make a huge comeback and push the Champion to her limits. Red Velvet would also make an appearance, further teasing a challenge of her own for that TBS Championship, and while Blue looked like she might take the match, Cargill was able to pull off an impressive maneuver and counter her move into a finisher, getting the win and retaining her Championship.

Skye Blue went right at the Champion, but Cargill picked her up and attempted to slam her down only to get countered into a roll up. Cargill kicked out but Blue then managed to counter another move and roll her up again, though the Champ kicked out and headed outside to regroup. Blue dodged another move and slammed Cargill into the corner turnbuckle, but then she got hit in the face with a hard shot and kicked right in the ribs on the outside.

Are we on the verge of the upset of the century?! @Skyebyee was just inches from that TBS Championship around her waist!

That kick seemed to do some damage, and Cargill then taunted the challenger on the ramp before hitting a chokeslam on the ramp. Cargill was back in the ring and the count started on Blue, but then Red Velvet appeared on the entrance ramp. She said nothing but Cargill kept taunting her and Blue.

Blue was back in and beat the count, though she got her head slammed into all three turnbuckle pads in the corner. Cargill would keep up the attack, using the ropes to punish Blue and then distracting the referee while Leila Gray got a shot in. Cargill then lifted Blue and slammed her back down, but Blue would show signs of life with a flurry of offense, including a kick to the Champion's knee and a hard kick to the face that knocked the Champion back.

Unfortunately, Cargill came roaring back with a huge kick that sent the challenger reeling, and she rolled out of the ring. At this point, Velvet walked down to the ring and watched from ringside. Then she slapped Gray in the face while Cargill set up Blue for Jaded, but the challenger countered and rolled up the Champ again. Blue then hit Code Blue and got the two count, but the Champ kicked out and rolled away.

Blue had some momentum and charged in, and she got a big kick in before Cargill reversed her next move into Jaded and covered her for the win, retaining her TBS Championship. Velvet mocked her from the ramp and Cargill celebrated her move to 48 and 0.

