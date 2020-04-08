AEW’s Jake Roberts Reveals He’s in Quarantine, Calls for Pro Wrestling to Shut Down During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling personality Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast this week and confirmed that he’s currently in quarantine following the latest AEW Dynamite tapings. Roberts, speaking from a hotel room in Atlanta, explained, “I’m quarantined in here. I was living with Dallas [DDP] and he was one of the first people to say if you leave, you can’t come back. Well, AEW wanted me to come out so I went and did it but I couldn’t go back to Dallas’ house.”

“He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby. He took the hard line and said, ‘Dude, if you leave, you can’t come back.’ I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys,” he continued. “Now I’m paying for it brother.”

AEW reportedly taped weeks worth of AEW Dynamite content from an undisclosed location in Georgia last week. Meanwhile WWE is reportedly gearing up to tape three weeks worth of Raw and SmackDown starting this Friday. Roberts argued that none of the companies should be trying to put out product while the pandemic continues.

“We’ve all got to pull together. It really chaps my ass to see people not paying attention to what they’re asking us to do and they’re doing the same old thing they always do. It shows you how selfish some people can be,” said Roberts. “They’re gonna cause this thing to last longer than it should if we just do the right thing now. People like that should be arrested and put in jail.”

Roberts first arrived on AEW television in March, working as the manager for former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Lance Archer. In a separate interview with Sportskeeda, Roberts teased what he has in store for Archer’s program with Cody Rhodes.

It’s going to be huge,” he said. We haven’t really started it yet. It’s yet to blossom into what it’s going to be. We’re going to do some more stuff this week. They’ve gone back to the old-school way of doing things, which I love. That’s building something instead of doing it the WWE way where they build it the first part of the show and then end it by the end of the show. This, people will remember, because they’re taking the time to build it properly.”