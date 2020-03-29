Jake Roberts Reveals Who Brought Him Into AEW

Jake "The Snake" Roberts made his surprise return to national pro wrestling television back in early March when he arrived on an episode of AEW Dynamite and confronted Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer quickly revealed he was going to be a heel manager within the company, and it was later revealed his first client would be New Japan star Lance Archer. Roberts gave a new interview with Sportskeeda this week, where he revealed how he wound up becoming a staple of All Elite Wrestling's product.

"My name kept getting brought up by people, but it was actually [AEW president Tony] Khan that said 'I want him in here.' That's quite a compliment there," Roberts said. "That's not the way I expected to be brought in, I expected it to be through [Diamond Dallas Page] or through Dustin [Rhodes], but it wasn't, it was Khan who wanted me in there. I did the little card-dealing gimmick I did for them [at Double Or Nothing], that was just a nice thing to do, where I dealt the cards out for that thing they were doing. But then to get invited to do this angle was much bigger. It's going to be huge. We haven't really started it yet. It's yet to blossom into what it's going to be. We're going to do some more stuff this week. They've gone back to the old-school way of doing things, which I love. That's building something instead of doing it the WWE way where they build it the first part of the show and then end it by the end of the show. (laughs) This, people will remember, because they're taking the time to build it properly."

Roberts also talked about how he's been helping some of the younger talent backstage, including Billy Gunn's son Austin Gunn.

As for their aforementioned program with Rhodes, Roberts and Archer will take their next step when the latter makes his in-ring debut for the company next week. Rhodes has noticeably been against taking on Archer in a match thus far.

I appreciate Lance & his skillset. AEW is glad to have him. I’m not interested in social media angles though. He will debut this week, but not against me. He has zero record with AEW, me wrestling him does a disservice to others climbing into the Top-5. Maybe down the road. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 28, 2020

Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2014.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.