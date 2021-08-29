Jim Ross Responds to Latest Reports About His AEW Future

✖

Jim Ross has been the voice of AEW Dynamite and All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views since the company first launched back in 2019, but reports popped up this week that his duties with the company might be changing soon. BodySlam's Cassidy Haynes reported on Saturday that Ross will soon be stepping away from commentating full time and instead focus on backstage segments and sit-down interviews while still appearing at the commentary table for big matches.

However, Ross responded to the report on Twitter by writing "It's news to me..." Stay tuned for further updates on the situation as they become available.

While Ross' legacy as one of the greatest commentators in pro wrestling history is unquestionable, his performance on AEW has been met with criticism in the past from fans. Cody Rhodes spoke on that during an interview with Inside The Ropes back in July.

"Well, I think people forget that JR is one of the most over people on the show," Rhodes said. "Our generation, speaking specifically about my generation, no other generations, we all think that we're just it. We're it. Well, I tend to be more of a pessimist, and really, are we? Are we it? Numbers are on a nice . . . they're moving upwards, but JR is part of the most prolific wrestling period of all time, and that's no coincidence."

"He helped build it. He helped construct it," he continued. "That guy . . . I'm always surprised to see how much flak he gets online. He's an older guy who decided to jump ship, join us, take a chance on this. I mean, he's going to probably retire his jersey here, take this huge chance, this massive gamble when he had a legacy and a job for life elsewhere."

Between Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation, AEW has a surplus of commentators alongside JR, including Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz, Paul Wight, Mark Henry. There's also a rotating cast of active wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston who contribute as well.

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 5 with the All Out event outside of Chicago. Check out the lineup for the show below: