Jon Moxley Confirms He'll Be on Next Week's Live AEW Dynamite Episode

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appeared on AEW Dynamite this week via a video package with three important messages. The first is that AEW Dynamite will be live next week for the first time in weeks, the second is that he will be on it preparing for whoever steps up to challenge him and the third is that everybody needs to call their grandmother during the pandemic. Despite being world champion Moxley hasn't been on Dynamite since the show's taping location was moved from Jacksonville to Georgia, though he did successfully retain his title against Jake Hager in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred match.

Check out his full video promo below.

#JonMoxley has a message for everyone in the world.

"Remember, when you step up to the world champion. You do so, at your own risk" - @jonmoxley #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2wvRlYvrot — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.