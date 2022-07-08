AEW's Jon Moxley Announced for NJPW Music City Mayhem

The AEW Interim World Champion just defended his Championship on AEW Dynamite, and now it has been announced that Moxley will also be competing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming Music City Mayhem event. The event is part of Starrcast's extensive list of events during the weekend of WWE's SummerSlam, and NJPW revealed that Moxley's opponent will be El Desperado in a No Disqualifications match. The match will be the main event, and while no other matches have been confirmed for the event yet, the recently returned Kushida is also on the poster. You can check out the official press release from NJPW on the main event below.

"July 30 sees NJPW bring Music City Mayhem to Nashville Tennessee as part of Starrcast weekend, and the event has just gotten a mammoth main event.

After El Desperado was part of Suzuki-Gun's partnership with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Forbidden Door, the masked rudo wants another taste of a mutual enemy of both Minoru Suzuki and Chris Jericho- and someone who just so happens to be the Interim AEW World Champion. Desperado issued a challenge to Jon Moxley backstage at Korakuen Hall last week, and the Death Rider has accepted, but under the condition that this is a no disqualification match.

With no DQs, no time limits and no rules, Moxley will undoubtedly be bringing the violence, but with his own blood strewn past in deathmatches with the legendary Jun Kasai, Desperado will give every bit of that violence back to Mox. Be a part of this war on July 30 in Nashville or on FITE!"

Moxley faced Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Title at AEW Forbidden Door, and though he was quite bloody after it was all said and done, Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift and secured the victory, becoming AEW's Interim World Champion. Tanahashi was initially supposed to face CM Punk in that match, but Punk was injured during his match against Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing. He didn't vacate the Championship though, and an Interim Champion was crowned. When Punk is fully recovered, he will face whoever is Interim Champion at that time to unify the Titles.

