Fans Compare AEW’s Jon Moxley to Metal Gear’s Solid Snake Thanks to His Eyepatch

Jon Moxley was on the receiving end of a brutal attack from The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite this week, which culminated in Chris Jericho taking a metal spike of his jacket and stabbing Moxley right in the eye with it. The former WWE Champion had beaten Sammy Guevara moments earlier to qualify for a No. 1 Contender’s match next week, but that was suddenly thrown into question once he was rushed backstage by medical trainers. Later in the night PAC defeated Darby Allin in the show’s main event, and claimed there was no way Moxley would be healthy enough to compete for a shot at Jericho’s title on Jan. 22.

Suddenly the camera cut to backstage, where Moxley kicked his way out of an ambulance and stormed his way back out to the ring. Because of his camouflage pants, short hair and black band wrapped around his injured eye, fans immediately compared him to Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series.

“Moxley popping out of that ambulance looking straight up like Solid Snake,” one fan wrote.

“In the role of Solid Snake for tonight’s show, Jon Moxley!” wrote another.

“Solid Snake Moxley?” wrote a third.

Moxley kinda looks like Solid Snake with a eye patch/bandage. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uD01xHfqTp — RichTheBoss (@RichTheBoss3) January 16, 2020

Moxley grabbed a microphone at the top of the entrance ramp and closed out the show by telling PAC that no matter how injured he is, he’ll still fight in the match next week.

The show, which will be taped on the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux, will also feature an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between SCU and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page and a six-man tag match involving The Inner Circle and The Jurassic Express.

As of Wednesday Moxley still sits at the No. 1 spot on the AEW men’s rankings list. He has not been or submitted in an AEW ring since he joined the company last May.