Jon Moxley Warns AEW Fans About How Violent His Exploding Barbed Wire Match With Kenny Omega Will Be

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will clash over the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 7, and their tie-breaking bout will have an ultraviolent stipulation — an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Moxley is no stranger to matches with extreme stipulations and he and Omega set the bar for just how violent an AEW match could get with their Lights Out Match at Full Gear back in 2019. In a new interview with Inside The Ropes this week, Mox openly warned the viewers at home that what they'll see won't be for the faint of heart.

"I'd say you probably shouldn't watch the pay-per-view then [if you're offended by the deathmatch stipulation], or at least turn it off before that match happens," Moxley said. "It's the good thing about AEW, we've got a little something for everybody, but there's really no way to sugarcoat an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, you know, so if you don't want to see it, then don't watch. If you think your kid is going to be a little bit too young to watch it, a little bit too violent for them, don't watch it."

The match concept was introduced by the Japanese promotion FMW (Frontier Martial-arts Wrestling) back in the mid-90s. Moxley explained in the interview he wasn't the one who pitched the idea.

"That came somewhere from the think-tank, somewhere... I first heard the idea actually a long-ass time ago, but these clouds come to light and I've had a lot of unscrupulous individuals, a lot of rogue guys, who do evil deeds, who have tried to take me out over the years by throwing me off of cages or putting me through tables and chairs. It's the first time they've actually tried to explode me!" Moxley said. "So, this will be another same old story about — they're trying to destroy me like Wile E. Coyote, I keep coming back somehow, but this might be the end of this thing where I finally get destroyed. So, if nothing else, you know, you might see me finally, finally get blown up on March the 7th, on pay-per-view. If that happens.