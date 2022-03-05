AEW’s Keith Lee Was Told By Vince McMahon ‘You Sound Too Smart For Your Own Good’

Keith Lee’s time in WWE was a rollercoaster ride, with Lee hitting some major highs in NXT and becoming NXT Champion and North American Champion at the same time and then hitting some lows on Raw thanks to a health issue and creative changes. Lee is now in All Elite Wrestling and has already gotten off to a hot start, but he opened up about the WWE days and his conversations with Vince McMahon on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. During that podcast Lee revealed one memorable conversation where McMahon talked to Lee about the way he speaks and gives promos, saying “You sound too smart for your own good.”

“The way that I speak, my cadence, the way that I seem very thoughtful about how I deliver things, my choice of diction, all of those things is something that Vince was not a fan of,” Lee said. “To the point where he literally told me, ‘You sound too smart for your own good.’ I’m like, I don’t understand what that means. Like, what is that?”

As for what McMahon was talking about, Lee said “He wanted something more grimy and I don’t think I delivered that for him. He wanted some intense guy, and I think that I can be intense, but I need a reason to be intense.”

Later Lee would take on the Bearcat character, a character he initially shot down but that was brought up again during a meeting during Raw with Vince.

“In the middle of a show, Vince pulls me to a room and wants to talk to me. Vince doesn’t leave his show. In the middle of Raw he’s got the semi and the main event coming up, he’s just like, ‘let’s go chat.’ I am like, ‘dude, you’re the guy on the headphones, what are you doing?’ But it was in that conversation he was basically like, ‘listen, I need you to do this, I need you to be this.’ I was like, ‘I mean, listen, I work for you. If that’s what you want, that’s what you’re going to do.’”

