Chris Jericho defeats Kenny Omega, Earns AEW World Championship Shot

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho shocked the world on Saturday night by defeating Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Jericho won by the Judas Effect (back elbow).

The two men had a very good match, though they were put in the unenviable spot of following two barn-burners: Cody/Dustin and the Young Bucks/Lucha Bros. Omega appeared to possibly break his nose early in the bout, bleeding from there throughout the rest of the match.

After the bout, Jericho got on the microphone and talked about how “Chris Jericho is AEW.” He took credit for the quick sellout, the television deal with TNT, and all of the success the group has had so far. He was quickly interrupted by former WWE star Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley.

The rivalry between the two Winnipeg natives, Jericho and Omega, can be traced back to their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jericho made a surprise return to the Japanese promotion while still affiliated with WWE in November 2017 and quickly challenged Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 the following January. Omega would up winning a bloody No Disqualification match against Jericho at the event, successfully defending the IWGP United States Championship. After getting jumped by Jericho at the All In pay-per-view in September 2018, Omega stepped into the ring with him again at the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea event in a six-man tag match. Omega, Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll (Bullet Club) defeated Jericho and The Young Bucks (Alpha Club).

There’s no doubt that the result of the Double Or Nothing main event shocked some people. We will now see Adam Page take on Chris Jericho to become the first-ever AEW World Champion.