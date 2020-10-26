AEW World Championship Tournament Changes Due to Injury

✖

The second round of the All Elite Wrestling World Championship Eliminator Tournament will take place this week with Hangman Page facing Wardlow and Kenny Omega taking on Penta El Zero M (aka Pentagon Jr.). Penta was actually on the losing end of his first-round match with Rey Fenix (his brother) last week, but Fenix sustained a neck injury during the match that left him unable to compete when this week's Dynamite was taped last Thursday. In a backstage promo released online, Eddie Kingston convinced Fenix to give his spot to his brother.

Omega, meanwhile, showed off more of his old "The Cleaner" persona on last week's Dynamite when he beat Sonny Kiss with just two moves. AEW fans will likely remember Omega defeated Pentagon at the famous All In event in 2018.

"Not complaining, but shouldn't I have technically had 2 byes in this tournament already...?" Omega tweeted on Monday. "This singles life is stressful, guys."

All signs point to Omega facing Page in the finals of the tournament at Full Gear. The winner will become the new No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship and face the winner of the I Quit Match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at a later date. As a tag team Page and Omega dominated as AEW World Tag Team Champions earlier this year but split after dropping the titles to FTR at the All Out pay-per-view. Omega left Page after the match and demanded a "clean slate," while speaking with The Young Bucks. Despite Page's attempts to keep the pair together, Omega insisted he was now only a singles wrestler.

Check out the full lineup for this week's Dynamite below:

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy (Lumberjack Match)

Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M

Wardlow vs. Hagman Page

Inner Circle Town Hall