Kenny Omega's Face From AEW Dynamite Becomes a Meme
Kenny Omega arrived on AEW Dynamite this week with a new entrance and a new attitude as he took on Sonny Kiss in the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The former tag champ beat Kiss in mere seconds, nailing a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel for the victory. Omega looked unamused by the quick win, and the camera quickly closed-up on his face. That look immediately became a meme on Twitter as fans celebrated Omega bringing back aspects of his old gimmick, "The Cleaner," from his New Japan Pro Wrestling days.
Check out some of the best reactions to Omega becoming a meme in the list below!
.@KennyOmegamanX = LEVELED UP ⬆️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GokpEmd5OR— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 22, 2020
It Really Does
This one made itself tbh#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/K9osoFilgn— Ross W Berman IV (but make it spooky) (@RossWBermanIV) October 22, 2020
Time Flies
Want to feel old? This kid is now an accomplished wrestler named Kenny Omega: #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rOCHawjleW— Bill, but spooky. (@_thrilliam) October 22, 2020
Poor Sonny
My face when Kenny Omega squashed Sonny Kiss. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6zsG5oTk97— G.O.W (@GodofWrestling) October 22, 2020
Every Time
Me after I wake up in a bad mood and ruin my crushes day for no reason. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6ffIgXvizU— Stella (@stellakae) October 22, 2020
Mood
Kenny Omega is a mood 😂😂#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KhHqshGay4— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) October 22, 2020
Called It
Me when I anything I predict, even the smallest of things, comes to fruition. pic.twitter.com/ZzU2QiD4WJ— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 22, 2020
She's Unamused
Me: *explains the history of Kenny Omega's style and character evolution over the last 10 years and why this is peak Kenny.*
My wife: #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QIMxBKZLwG— Mark of Steel (@SirJoeFlex) October 22, 2020