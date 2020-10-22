Kenny Omega's Face From AEW Dynamite Becomes a Meme

Kenny Omega arrived on AEW Dynamite this week with a new entrance and a new attitude as he took on Sonny Kiss in the first round of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The former tag champ beat Kiss in mere seconds, nailing a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel for the victory. Omega looked unamused by the quick win, and the camera quickly closed-up on his face. That look immediately became a meme on Twitter as fans celebrated Omega bringing back aspects of his old gimmick, "The Cleaner," from his New Japan Pro Wrestling days.

