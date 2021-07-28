AEW: Kenny Omega and The Elite Channel Space Jam's Toon Squad for 10-Man Tag Match

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed Fight for the Fallen, opened with the 10-man tag team match between The Dark Order and The Elite. Hangman Page and the rest of the babyface faction arrived in cowboy gear, while Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers made their entrance decked out in Space Jam-themed gear. Each member got a special entrance, while Omega got the full Michael Jordan intro (Justin Roberts even called him "Air" Omega).

The jerseys were clearly modeled off the Toon Squad, Jordan's team from the first Space Jam movie with the Looney Tunes characters.

